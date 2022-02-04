76ers Fall to Mavericks | Game Recap At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (31-21) fell to the Dallas Mavericks (30-23), 107-98, on the road on Friday night.
There was a 40-plus minute delay midway through the first quarter to replace one of the baskets.
hey, @DallasMavs!
Is Boban available to help hang our TVs? pic.twitter.com/t7sIR8z5fn
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2022
Dallas shot 39-for-85 (.459) from the floor, 10-for-34 (.294) from 3-point range, and 19-for-23 (.826) from the free-throw line. The Sixers finished with shooting totals of 36-for-70 (.514) from the field, 9-for-27 (.333) from 3, and 17-for-23 (.739) from the line.
All five Mavericks starters scored in double figures, led by a Luka Doncic triple double: 33 points (13-28 fg, 1-6 3fg, 6-9 ft), 13 rebounds, and 15 assists.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid posted a double-double with 27 points (7-17 fg, 2-5 3fg, 11-14 ft), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks in 33 minutes.
Tyrese Maxey
-
Maxey played 36 minutes and finished with 18 points (7-12 fg, 4-4 ft) and six assists.
Georges Niang
-
In 17 minutes as a reserve, Niang scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including a 3-for-4 mark from beyond the arc.
Tobias Harris
-
Harris added 13 points (6-8 fg, 1-2 ft), three rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes.
Seth Curry
-
Curry added 11 points (4-9 fg, 3-6 3fg), three rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes.
@Sixers Social:
The @sixers and @dallasmavs accounts played tic-tac-toe during the break pic.twitter.com/kWA8JzYTd7
— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2022
Up Next:
The Sixers visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.