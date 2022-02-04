76ers Visit Mavericks

On the heels of their season-long five-game homestand, the 76ers (31-20) are back on the road, visiting the Mavericks (29-23) Friday in Dallas for the only time this season.

The Sixers went 4-1 during their five-game residency in South Philadelphia, beating the Pelicans, Lakers, Kings, and Grizzlies before falling to the Wizards, 106-103, Wednesday in the final seconds.

Joel Embiid - the Sixers’ leading scorer in 21 of the team’s last 22 outings - has averaged 35.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his last 10 games. He’s scored 40-plus points in three of his last seven outings.

Embiid is averaging 29.1 points per game overall this season - the second-highest scoring average in the NBA, trailing only Kevin Durant (29.3 ppg).

Embiid continues to lead the league in both free throws attempted (11.1 FTA) and free throws made (8.9 FTM) per game.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers versus Memphis - Embiid’s lone absence (rest) since Dec. 13 - finishing with 33 points (including the game-winner), three rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a career-high four blocks. Tobias Harris scored 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the dramatic overtime win.

Matisse Thybulle’s team and career-high 1.8 steals per game this season marks the fifth-highest stealing average in the NBA. Thybulle is also third in the league in deflections per game (3.7) and second in the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes (5.1). Thybulle’s defensive field goal percentage (37.4%) marks the best in the NBA (among players with at least 10 DFGA).

Seth Curry (back spasms) is questionable Friday, while Furkan Korkmaz (left knee soreness), Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats.

As of Friday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference one game behind the No. 1 Chicago Bulls (32-19).

The Sixers will visit the Bulls for a Sunday matinee to close their two-game trip, before returning home to host the Phoenix Suns (41-10) Tuesday in South Philadelphia.

Friday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Mavericks (29-23) have lost two in a row, falling at Orlando Sunday and versus Oklahoma City Wednesday.

Luka Doncic, named an All-Star Thursday, was the Mavs’ leading scorer in Wednesday’s overtime affair, finishing with a 40-point, 10-assist double-double, plus six rebounds and three steals.

Doncic is averaging 26.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, leading Dallas in all four categories.

Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) are out Friday.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN / NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic