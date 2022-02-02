Sixers Fall to Wizards | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (31-20) fell to the Washington Wizards (24-27), 106-103, at home on Wednesday night.

In putting an end to the Sixers’ five-game winning streak, the Wizards snapped their own six-game losing streak. They took the season series from Philadelphia, 2-1.

Both teams made 41 shots from the field in the contest. Washington finished 41-for-90 (.456) overall, 9-for-22 (.409) from 3-point range, and 15-for-19 (.789) from the foul line. The Sixers were 41-for-91 (.451) overall, 11-for-27 (.407) from beyond the arc, and 10-for-13 (.769) from the free-throw line.

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma tallied a team-high 24 points (10-19 fg, 4-6 3fg), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a game-high three blocked shots over 35 minutes. Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie notched a triple-double with 14 points (4-16 fg, 1-3 3fg, 5-6 ft), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 30 minutes of play.

The Wizards won the rebounding battle, 52-41, and pulled down 15 offensive boards.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid extended his streak of 25-plus point performances to 18 games. The five-time NBA All-Star ’s final stat line included a game-high 27 points (11-27 fg, 5-8 ft) and 14 rebounds, plus six assists in 35 minutes of action.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has now scored 25-or-more points in 18 straight games, a career high, and the second-longest streak in franchise history. Embiid's 18-game streak is tied with @KingJames for the longest in the @NBA this season. James plays later tonight. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 3, 2022

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 12 of his 22 points (9-16 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) in the first quarter. The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars selection added eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 38 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In a game-high 41 minutes of play, Harris posted 18 points (7-17 fg, 1-2 3fg, 3-3 ft), nine rebounds, and three assists.

Georges Niang/Isaiah Joe

Niang (12 points) and Joe (11 points) both scored in double figures off the Sixers’ bench.

Up Next:

The Sixers hit the road for games against the Dallas Mavericks (10 p.m. ET Friday) and Chicago Bulls (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday) over the weekend.