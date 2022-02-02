76ers Seek Perfect Homestand vs. Washington

The 76ers (31-19) will seek their sixth consecutive victory - and look to cap a perfect five-game homestand - Wednesday in South Philadelphia, hosting the Washington Wizards (23-27).

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Sixers delivered a dramatic 122-119 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (35-18).

In the absence of Eastern Conference Player of the Week Joel Embiid (rest), Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris each scored 30-plus, weathering Memphis’ Ja Morant and Desmond Bane’s pair of 30-plus point performances.

Maxey - who scored the game-winner - finished with a season-high-tying 33 points, three rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a career-high four blocks.

“I know one thing,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “Tyrese, downhill, against anybody.”

Tuesday, Maxey was named a 2022 NBA Rising Star. In his second NBA season, Maxey has more than doubled his averages in scoring (16.8 ppg) and assists (4.7 apg).

Harris totalled 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks against the Grizzlies.

“Don’t count us out,” Harris said postgame. “That’s it.”

Andre Drummond, who stepped into the starting lineup in Embiid’s absence, recorded a 16-point, 23-rebound double-double, plus five assists, two steals, and three blocks.

“They like playing with each other,” Doc Rivers said of the team’s camaraderie postgame. “It’s a good group. They like each other.”

As of Wednesday morning, Furkan Korkmaz (left knee soreness), Shake Milton (back contusion), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out against Washington. Myles Powell, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards (23-27) have dropped their last six in a row. Washington will be playing the second night of its back-to-back Wednesday, after falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Tuesday, 112-98, in Milwaukee.

Kyle Kuzma was the Wizards’ leading scorer Tuesday, notching a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Montrezl Harrell added a bench-high 20 points and five rebounds, shooting 9-for-15 from the floor.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic