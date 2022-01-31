Sixers Take Down Ja Morant and Grizzlies in Overtime | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (31-19) won their fifth straight game with a 122-119 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies (35-18) at home on Monday night.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), Tyrese Maxey (season-high-tying 33 points) and Tobias Harris (31 points) combined for 64 points in the Sixers’ victory.

As a team, the Sixers shot 49-for-100 (.490) overall, 11-for-31 (.355) from 3-point range, and 13-for-15 (.867) from the foul line. Memphis finished 47-for-102 (.461) from the field, 6-for-30 (.200) from downtown, and 19-for-28 (.679) from the line.

Ja Morant posted a game-high 37 points (15-30 fg, 0-5 3fg, 7-10 ft) with five rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane added a career-high 34 points, including five 3-pointers.

Philadelphia registered a season-high 12 blocked shots in the contest and now holds a 2-1 record in overtime games.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played 43 minutes and finished with 33 points (13-23 fg, 1-4 3fg, 6-7 ft), three rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and four blocks.

Tobias Harris

Over 40 minutes, Harris tallied 31 points (12-25 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-5 ft), five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Andre Drummond

Including a season-high nine offensive rebounds, Drummond collected a game-high 23 boards on top of 16 points (8-11 fg) for his seventh double-double of the season. He added five assists, two steals, and three blocks in a season-high 43 minutes.

Isaiah Joe

Joe had two 4-point plays in the first half and finished with 10 points in 14 minutes.

Quote To Note:

After explaining with a laugh that he wishes he would have had enough energy to dunk the ball on the final play, Tyrese Maxey reflected on celebrating with Sixers fans:

“It’s an amazing feeling to play here in Philly. We appreciate you all. I was just hype.”

Up Next:

The Sixers conclude their five-game homestand with a visit from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be the third and final regular season meeting between the two teams, with the series tied 1-1.