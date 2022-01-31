Hosting Grizzlies, 76ers Seek Fifth Straight Win

The 76ers (30-19) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) Monday in South Philadelphia for a battle between the NBA’s two No. 3 seeds.

The Sixers have been on a roll, seeking their fifth consecutive victory Monday. The team has won 14 of its last 17 matchups.

Saturday against the Kings, the Sixers overcame a 17-point deficit to notch a 103-101 victory, thanks to a strong and balanced second half.

Down 11 at halftime, the Sixers stormed back in the third quarter, taking a 31-22 advantage in the frame, and a 22-18 advantage in the fourth period.

Joel Embiid led the way once again, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and a block. Saturday’s performance marked Embiid’s 17th straight 25-plus point outing.

Embiid has averaged 34.0 points per game in the month of January. He’s scored at least 30 points in 12 of his 14 January outings.

Tobias Harris added 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Tyrese Maxey recorded 14 points and a team-high seven assists.

Embiid is out Monday (rest). Furkan Korkmaz (left knee soreness) is questionable, while Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Those on assignment with Delaware Sunday shone versus G League Ignite.

Bassey finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. Brown added 21 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Powell tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists, and Reed totalled 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Grizzlies (35-17) will seek their fourth straight win Monday, most recently besting the Washington Wizards, 115-95, Saturday in Memphis.

Ja Morant has led the way for the Grizzlies in scoring in each of their last eight matchups. On Saturday, Morant recorded 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 15-for-27 from the field and 4-for-8 from long range. Steven Adams notched a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double in the matchup.

Tyus Jones (health and safety protocols) is questionable Monday, while Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) is out. Santi Aldama, Yves Pons, and Tyrell Terry are on assignment with the Memphis Hustle.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic