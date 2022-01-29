Sixers Beat Kings for Fourth Straight Win | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (30-19) defeated the Sacramento Kings (18-33), 103-101, in a comeback effort at home on Saturday night. By overcoming a 17-point deficit, Philadelphia extended its current winning streak to four games.

Joel Embiid scored 24 of his team-high 36 points in the second half. The Kings had a 61-50 halftime lead.

The Sixers shot 36-for-70 (.514) from the field, 12-for-30 (.400) from 3-point range, and 19-for-26 (.731) from the free-throw line. Sacramento posted shooting totals of 36-for-82 (.439) from the field, 12-for-35 (.343) from 3, and 17-for-20 (.850) from the foul line.

Tyrese Haliburton posted a career-high 38 points (11-19 fg, 5-9 3fg, 11-12 ft) for the Kings, adding seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In what marked his 17th straight game with 25-plus points, Embiid went 10-for-18 from the floor, 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 14-for-18 at the line to hit 36 points. The now five-time NBA All-Star added a game-high 12 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 35 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In 32 minutes of play, Harris collected 16 points (7-12 fg, 1-2 3fg, 1-1 ft), eight rebounds, and three assists.

Danny Green

In 16 minutes off the Sixers’ bench, Green provided 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-4 3fg).

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played a game-high 41 minutes and finished with 14 points (6-12 fg, 1-3 3fg) and a game-high-tying seven assists.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers go for five in a row when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 7 p.m.