76ers Host Kings for Homestand Midpoint

The 76ers (29-19) will look to keep their homestand perfect Saturday in South Philadelphia, hosting the Sacramento Kings (18-32) for the third of five straight games at home.

The Sixers are coming off a decisive 105-87 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, and will seek their fourth consecutive win Saturday.

Joel Embiid - who was named an All-Star starter for the fifth time ahead of Thursday’s game - led the way in the win over the Lakers, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Tobias Harris added 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, shooting a very efficient 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.

Tyrese Maxey recorded his first career double-double with 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.

Embiid praised Maxey for his continued growth postgame, and discussed the bond he’s built with the second-year Sixer.

“[Tyrese is] my guy,” Embiid said. “We’re always hanging out. We talk about anything. We always enjoy each other. That goes for the whole team, really. We are a very close team.”

In his second game back in action (right shoulder sprain), Matisse Thybulle scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, plus two rebounds, two assists, a block, and a game-high four steals.

“He goes out there and embraces his role to the fullest,” Harris said of Thybulle postgame. “He’s really making some spectacular plays… [He can] shift the whole atmosphere in the arena in the game.”

When the 76ers visited the Kings on Nov. 22, the severely shorthanded Sixers took a 102-94 victory, despite missing Embiid, Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green.

Maxey led the way in that matchup, finishing with 24 points and four assists, and Thybulle added 15 points, three steals, and two blocks.

Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Saturday’s matchup, while Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Charles Bassey, Myles Powell, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Kings (18-32) visit the Sixers for the fourth stop on their Eastern Conference road trip. Sacramento has dropped its last five in a row, most recently falling in Atlanta Wednesday, 121-104.

Harrison Barnes was Sacramento’s leading scorer Wednesday, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

As of Saturday morning, De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) and Chimezie Metu (left knee soreness) are questionable against the Sixers, while Terence Davis (right wrist ECU tendon injury) is out.

