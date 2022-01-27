76ers, Lakers Showdown Next on Schedule | Game Preview

The 76ers (28-19) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (24-24) on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in the second of five straight home games.

This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season after Philadelphia swept the two-game season series during the 2020-21 campaign.

Most recently, the Sixers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-107, at home on Tuesday night. Joel Embiid (42 points) and Tobias Harris (season-high 33 points) combined to score 75 points in the victory.

“Overall, I think they couldn’t guard [Embiid],” teammate Furkan Korkmaz said postgame. “You don’t have to be so smart to say that, you know, but whenever he has the ball it feels like he knows what he is doing. He doesn’t rush, he reads the game, he reads the floor, especially in the second half he knows that we expect some push from him… in the second half, he was the one that set the tone, but I think Tobias [Harris] stepped up huge, too. Those two I really think took the game.”

New Orleans held an eight-point halftime lead. Embiid went on to score 24 of his 42 points and record all four of his blocked shots after the break.

“He’s a great player. I think that’s the best way to describe it,” said 76ers head coach Doc Rivers of his star. “Great player playing really well, really focused, being a great leader for our guys. At halftime, he’s the first guy who raises his hand, ‘It’s on me, it’s on me, I’ve got to play better defense.’”

As of Wednesday, Danny Green (right hip pain) was upgraded to questionable for the next contest. Seth Curry (left ankle soreness), Shake Milton (back contusion), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remain out.

The Sixers have assigned rookies Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey to the Delaware Blue Coats, while also transferring two-way contract player Myles Powell to Delaware. Paul Reed remains on assignment.

After a 17-game absence for the Lakers, Anthony Davis (knee) played 25 minutes and tallied eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks in their most recent game. Davis was listed as probable against the Sixers entering gameday morning. Sekou Doumbouya (G League - Two-Way), Mason Jones (G League - Two-Way), and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out.

Thursday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. start in Philadelphia.

Opponent Outlook:

The Lakers own an even 24-24 record following a 10-point win of their own on Tuesday. LeBron James posted 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in a 106-96 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, which were without Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play).

James (29.1 PPG) and Philadelphia’s Embiid (29.0 PPG) slot in just behind Durant (29.3 PPG) on the list of the league’s leading scorers.

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in both rebounds (8.0) and assists (7.7) per game, while Carmelo Anthony has made the most 3-pointers (105) for Los Angeles.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic