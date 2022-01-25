Sixers Defeat New Orleans Pelicans | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (28-19) defeated the New Orleans Pelicans (18-29), 117-107, at home on Tuesday night. Joel Embiid (42 points) and Tobias Harris (33 points) combined for 75 points in the win.

As a team, the Sixers shot 39-for-84 (.464) from the field, 10-for-31 (.323) from 3-point range, and 29-for-31 (.935) from the foul line. The Pelicans went 40-for-83 (.482) from the field, 9-for-22 (.409) from 3, and 18-for-26 (.692) from the free-throw line.

New Orleans got 31 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double from Willy Hernangomez.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 33 minutes of action, Embiid tallied a game-high 42 points (12-24 fg, 18-20 ft) with 14 rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four blocked shots.

This is @JoelEmbiid's fourth straight game with at least 38 points and 12 rebounds. Per @Stathead, he's the first @sixers player ever to do so in at least four straight. Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain did so in three games in a row on three occasions. — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 26, 2022

Tobias Harris

Harris notched his second consecutive double-double with a season-high 33 points (13-19 fg, 3-3 3fg, 4-4 ft) and 11 rebounds in a game-high 39:08 of playing time.

Furkan Korkmaz/Tyrese Maxey

Korkmaz contributed 13 points for the Sixers, while Maxey added 10 points and five assists.

@Sixers Social:

making history one game at a time. pic.twitter.com/XGUZAax83i — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2022

Quote to Note:

.@FurkanKorkmaz on @JoelEmbiid tonight: “Overall, I think they couldn’t guard him. You don’t have to be so smart to say that.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 26, 2022

Up Next:

The 76ers prepare for the second of five straight home games, a meeting with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.