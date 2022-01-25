76ers Host Pelicans Tuesday

The 76ers (27-19) will tip off a five-game homestand Tuesday in South Philadelphia, meeting the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) for the second and final time this season.

The Sixers, which are 7-3 in their last 10 games, will look to build upon Sunday’s 115-109 win in San Antonio.

Joel Embiid led the way against the Spurs, finishing with a 38-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus six assists and a block. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 13 of his last 14 appearances.

“He is different,” Furkan Korkmaz said of Embiid’s play of late postgame. “He’s built different.”

38 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST interrupting your Chiefs/Bills timeline to give you tonight's @JoelEmbiid highlight reel. presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/DY1g7MMIb7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 24, 2022

Tobias Harris added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double plus five assists and a steal Sunday, while Tyrese Maxey also contributed 18 points, along with four rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Together, Harris and Maxey shot a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe.

In the absence of Seth Curry (left ankle soreness), Danny Green (right hip soreness), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), and Shake Milton (back contusion), Korkmaz and Charlie Brown Jr. stepped into the starting lineup.

Korkmaz finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from deep. Brown totalled seven points, four rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

The Sixers and Pelicans last met on Opening Night, as the Sixers took a decisive 117-97 victory in New Orleans on Oct. 20. Embiid, Harris, Maxey, and Korkmaz all scored 20-plus in the contest.

As of Tuesday morning, Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) has been upgraded to questionable versus New Orleans. Thybulle has been sidelined since exiting the Sixers’ Jan. 14 matchup with the Celtics early.

Curry (left ankle soreness), Green (right hip pain), Milton (back contusion), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remain out, while Paul Reed is on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pelicans (18-28) will seek their third straight win in Philadelphia, after beating the Knicks, 102-91, Thursday and the Pacers, 117-113, Monday on the first night of their back-to-back.

Devonte’ Graham led the way for New Orleans Monday, finishing with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Josh Hart notched a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic