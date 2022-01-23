Sixers Beat Spurs in San Antonio | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (27-19) defeated the San Antonio Spurs (17-30), 115-109, on the road on Sunday night. It was the seventh straight win for the Sixers over the Spurs, including both meetings this season.

With a 38-point night, Joel Embiid extended his franchise record for consecutive, 30-plus point road games to 12 straight contests.

The Sixers posted shooting numbers of 44-for-92 (.478) from the field, 7-for-16 (.438) from 3-point range, and 20-for-23 (.870) from the foul line. San Antonio shot 42-for-89 (.472) overall, 10-for-30 (.333) from beyond the arc, and 15-for-22 (.682) from the free-throw line.

Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double for the home Spurs with a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Dejounte Murray neared a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid shot 16-for-32 from the floor, 1-for-3 from deep, and 5-for-6 from the foul line en route to his 38 points. He added a game-high 12 rebounds and a team-high-tying six assists in 32 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In what amounted to his sixth double-double of the season, Harris added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 36 minutes of action.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz scored 17 points, including a 3-for-5 effort from 3-point range, with four rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot in 36 minutes as a starter.

Tyrese Maxey

Across a game-high 42 minutes, Maxey posted 18 points, four rebounds, a team-high-tying six assists, and one steal.

Up Next:

The Sixers begin a five-game homestand that opens with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 7:30.

