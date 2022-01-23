Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs

Sixers Beat Spurs in San Antonio | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid Goes Over 30 On Road Again; Harris, Maxey, and Korkmaz All Near 20 Points for 76ers
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Jan 23, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (27-19) defeated the San Antonio Spurs (17-30), 115-109, on the road on Sunday night. It was the seventh straight win for the Sixers over the Spurs, including both meetings this season.

With a 38-point night, Joel Embiid extended his franchise record for consecutive, 30-plus point road games to 12 straight contests.

The Sixers posted shooting numbers of 44-for-92 (.478) from the field, 7-for-16 (.438) from 3-point range, and 20-for-23 (.870) from the foul line. San Antonio shot 42-for-89 (.472) overall, 10-for-30 (.333) from beyond the arc, and 15-for-22 (.682) from the free-throw line.

Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double for the home Spurs with a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Dejounte Murray neared a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid shot 16-for-32 from the floor, 1-for-3 from deep, and 5-for-6 from the foul line en route to his 38 points. He added a game-high 12 rebounds and a team-high-tying six assists in 32 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • In what amounted to his sixth double-double of the season, Harris added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 36 minutes of action.

Furkan Korkmaz

  • Korkmaz scored 17 points, including a 3-for-5 effort from 3-point range, with four rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot in 36 minutes as a starter.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Across a game-high 42 minutes, Maxey posted 18 points, four rebounds, a team-high-tying six assists, and one steal.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers begin a five-game homestand that opens with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 7:30.

Related Links:

Charlie Brown Jr. to Sixers is Latest of Blue Coats Success Stories

Tags
Embiid, Joel, Harris, Tobias, Korkmaz, Furkan, Maxey, Tyrese, 76ers

Related Content

Embiid, Joel

Harris, Tobias

Korkmaz, Furkan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter