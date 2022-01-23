76ers Visit Spurs

The 76ers (26-19) will play their final road game in the month of January Sunday, visiting the San Antonio Spurs (17-29).

The Sixers will look to return to rhythm after falling, 102-101, to the LA Clippers Friday in South Philadelphia. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10.

Joel Embiid notched a 40-point, 13-rebound double-double Friday, plus six assists. He shot 15-for-25 from the field and 3-for-3 from long range.

Friday’s performance followed the 2021 MVP finalist’s 50-point, 12-rebound double-double on Wednesday versus Orlando, marking Embiid’s second career 50-point game (his scoring career-high).

In his last 10 games, Embiid has averaged 33.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Sixers hosted the Spurs earlier this month on Jan. 7, recording a 119-100 victory at home.

Embiid led the way in that victory, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and a block.

Tobias Harris added 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, plus seven rebounds and five assists versus the Spurs, and Seth Curry totalled 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, plus seven rebounds and seven assists.

Curry (left ankle soreness), Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out Sunday. Paul Reed is on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Spurs (17-29) are 3-7 in their last 10, falling in their most recent meeting, 117-102, Friday hosting Brooklyn.

Dejounte Murray was San Antonio’s leading scorer Friday, finishing with a 25-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He scored 27 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and three steals against the Sixers on Jan. 7.

Murray leads the Spurs in scoring (19.3 ppg), assists (8.9 apg), and steals (2.0 spg) this season.

Zach Collins (return to competition reconditioning) is out Sunday, as are Devontae Cacok, Joshua Primo, and Joe Wieskamp, who are on assignment in the G League.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic