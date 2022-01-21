76ers Fall to Clippers | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (26-19) fell to the LA Clippers (23-24), 102-101, at home on Friday night.

The Clippers overcame a 24-point, third-quarter deficit.

Philadelphia shot 38-for-91 (.418) from the floor, 10-for-28 (.357) from beyond the arc, and 15-for-21 (.714) from the free-throw line. The Clippers registered shooting totals of 40-for-87 (.460) overall, 11-for-32 (.344) from 3, and 11-for-15 (.733) from the foul line.

Seven LA players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Reggie Jackson led the way for the visitors with 19 points (8-14 fg, 1-2 3fg, 2-2 ft) and a game-high nine assists in 29 minutes.

Joel Embiid

In his fifth 40-plus point game of the season, Embiid collected a game-high 40 points (15-25 fg, 3-3 3fg, 7-10 ft), 13 rebounds, six assists, and one blocked shot in 37 minutes.

Joel Embiid has his 5th 30-pt, 10-reb, 5-ast game of the season. This is already the 2nd-most 30-10-5 games for Embiid in a single season in his career, 1 behind his career-high six in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/PnfWxKplPW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022

Tobias Harris

In 40 minutes of action, Harris posted 20 points (8-17 fg, 1-2 3fg, 3-5 ft), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey saw a game-high 45:34 of playing time and tallied 19 points (7-18 fg, 3-6 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, and a team-high eight assists. It was his sixth game of the season with at least three 3-point field goals.

The Sixers head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

After that, Philadelphia begins a five-game homestand that opens with the New Orleans Pelicans (Tuesday) and Los Angeles Lakers (Thursday).

