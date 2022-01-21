Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers | Game Preview

The 76ers (26-18) will look to tack on another home victory Friday in South Philadelphia, meeting the LA Clippers for the first time this season.

The Sixers, which are 8-2 in their last 10, host the Clippers on the heels of a historic performance from Joel Embiid Wednesday versus Orlando.

In the 123-110 victory, Embiid scored 50 points - tying his career-high - in just 27 minutes of play. He completed his line with 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and three blocks. The 2021 MVP finalist shot 17-for-23 from the field and 15-for-17 from the charity stripe.

“He was unbelievable from the start,” Doc Rivers said of Embiid Wednesday postgame. “Just dominant in every way. Every shot was the right shot.”

With his second 50-point, 10-rebound game, Embiid joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only 76ers to ever score at least 50 points and grab at least 10 boards in multiple games.

In Embiid’s last 10 games, he’s averaged 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s scored at least 30 points in 11 of his last 12 games.

Wednesday versus Orlando, Tobias Harris added 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Harris shot 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from the foul line.

Tyrese Maxey added 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal, shooting 6-for-10 from the field.

Maxey discussed Embiid’s historic play postgame:

“I was a fan. It was amazing to watch… I was messing with him before the game, ‘Who are you going to be tonight? Shaq? Dirk?’” Maxey asked. “[Joel] was like, “I’m just going to be Joel.”

As of Friday morning, Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable against the Clippers, while Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Clippers (22-24) are 7-12 on the road this season, including a 130-128 overtime setback in Denver on Wednesday.

Reggie Jackson is LA's leading scorer among available players at 16.6 points per game, while Ivica Zubac pulls down a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) are questionable for the Clippers on gameday morning. Paul George (right elbow UCL tear), Keon Johnson (G League assignment), Kawhi Leonard (right knee ACL injury recovery), Jason Preston (right foot injury recovery), and Jay Scrubb (G League two-way) are listed as out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

