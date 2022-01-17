76ers Fall to Wizards | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (25-18) fell to the Washington Wizards (23-21), 117-98, on the road on Monday afternoon.

With the loss, the Sixers had their seven game road winning streak snapped. They had also previously won six straight games against Washington.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was able to add another 30-point outing (game-high 32 points) to his franchise-record streak for consecutive road games with 30-plus. The streak now stands at 11 such games away from home.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has extended his franchise-record 30-plus point game streak in road games to 11 in a row. It's the longest such streak in the @NBA since @JHarden13 did so in 18 straight road games in 18-19. Longest road 30-point streaks in league history via @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/DC69eV2jLj — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 17, 2022

The Wizards registered shooting totals of 42-for-87 (.483) from the field, 9-for-30 (.300) from 3-point range, and 24-for-32 (.750) from the foul line. The Sixers finished 35-for-86 (.407), 7-for-26 (.269), and 21-for-25 (.840) in those categories.

Seven players scored in double figures for Washington in the win, paced by Kyle Kuzma’s double-double that included 15 points (6-13 fg, 1-3 3fg, 2-4 ft) and a game-high 16 rebounds. Their bench scored 63 points.

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s 32 points came on 10-of-20 shooting, including a 3-for-4 mark from beyond the arc. He added nine made free throws on 10 attempts, along with eight rebounds in 29 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey reached 18 points with a 5-for-10 shooting day and 8-for-9 performance from the foul line in his game-high 33 minutes.

Seven of the next eight Sixers games are set to take place in South Philadelphia. The home stretch begins with a Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m.

