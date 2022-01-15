Sixers Rally to Beat Heat in Miami | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (25-17) defeated the Miami Heat (27-16), 109-98, on the road on Saturday after beating the Celtics the night before.

Miami led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before the Sixers ultimately closed the frame on a run that gave them a 75-73 lead heading to the fourth. Joel Embiid scored 25 of his game-high 32 points in the second half.

.@sixers ride a 66-48 second half to top @MiamiHEAT on the road. Philadelphia has won nine of its last 10 games and now leads the @NBA with 16 road wins on the season. h/t @nbastats — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 16, 2022

The Sixers posted final shooting totals of 40-for-79 (.506) from the field, 13-for-32 (.406) from long range, and 16-for-21 (.762) from the free-throw line. The Heat were held to 33-for-86 (.384) from the floor and 9-for-35 (.257) from 3, while going 23-for-30 (.767) from the foul line.

Omer Yurtseven had a double-double for the Heat with 22 points (10-12 fg, 2-3 ft) and 11 rebounds. Miami’s Jimmy Butler (eight points) and Kyle Lowry (eight points) combined to shoot just 3-for-22 (.136) from the floor.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched a 32-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and a block in 36 minutes. The four-time All-Star has now scored 30-plus in 10 consecutive road games.

Tobias Harris

In a game-high 43 minutes, Harris finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep. Harris finished at a game-high +19.

Seth Curry

On the back of five 3-pointers, Curry totaled 21 points (8-15 fg, 5-9 3fg), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in his 40 minutes of play.

Georges Niang

Niang scored a bench-high 12 points, plus five rebounds and two assists. All 12 of his points came from long range in the second half, shooting 4-for-8 from deep.

Up Next:

The Sixers remain on the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.