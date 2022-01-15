76ers Visit Miami

The 76ers (24-17) will play the latter half of their back-to-back Saturday in South Beach, visiting the Miami Heat (27-15) for the first time this season.

The Sixers are coming off a strong 111-99 win over the Boston Celtics (21-22) Friday in Philadelphia.

Friday’s win came via a balanced Sixers effort, led by Joel Embiid’s 25-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus six assists, a steal, and a block. Embiid shot 7-for-15 from the floor and 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

the EMVPIID entertaining as usual. pic.twitter.com/n50zH6Svon — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 15, 2022

In his second game back (health and safety protocols), Tyrese Maxey recorded 23 points, five assists, and a steal. He shot 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-7 from long range, with his five made 3-pointers tying his career-high.

Tobias Harris finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Seth Curry added 17 points of his own, plus two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

Matisse Thybulle rounded out the Sixers’ starting five, and finished with eight points, four rebounds, an assist, two blocks, and five steals - a new season high, and tying his career-high.

Despite having won eight of their last nine games, Embiid believes the Sixers are far from peaking:

“I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet,” Embiid said. “We’ve got a long way to go. We’re going to keep on going. I’m happy.”

Rivers praised Embiid for his continued leadership growth, and getting his teammates involved:

“He made a concerted effort. He does it every night, but I thought tonight he did it even more so... He wanted to win the game.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), and Jaden Springer (G League - on assignment) are out versus Miami.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Heat (27-15) are also facing the second night of a back-to-back, after winning over Atlanta, 124-118, Friday in Miami.

Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat in scoring Friday, finishing with 24 points, two rebounds, and three assists off the bench. Jimmy Butler scored a 23-point, 10-assist double-double, plus three rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic