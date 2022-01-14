Sixers Beat Celtics to Take 2-1 Lead in Season Series | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (24-17) defeated the Boston Celtics (21-22), 111-99, at home on Friday night and now lead the season series, 2-1.

Friday night was the first game of a home-road back-to-back for the Sixers, who will be in Miami on Saturday to face the Heat.

Philadelphia recorded shooting totals of 38-for-85 (.447) from the field, 14-for-41 (.341) from 3-point range, and 21-for-25 (.840) from the foul line in the victory. The visiting Celtics shot 37-for-78 (.474) from the field, 11-for-31 (.355) from beyond the arc, and 14-for-18 (.778) from the free-throw line.

The Sixers scored 31 points off 20 Boston turnovers, including seven by Jayston Tatum and five by Jaylen Brown.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid secured a double-double with a game-high 25 points (7-15 fg, 2-7 3fg, 9-9 ft) on top of 13 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. His consecutive 30-point game streak came to an end at a franchise-record-tying eight games (Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain).

Joel Embiid just passed Dana Barros for 10th on the Sixers all-time 3-pointers list (333). @SixersStats h/t #NBA Courtside — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) January 15, 2022

Tyrese Maxey

Tying his career high for 3-pointers made with five, Maxey tallied 23 points (8-16 fg, 5-7 3fg, 2-2 ft) with five assists and a steal in 38 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry posted 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting (5-9 3fg) and a pair of free throws. He added a game-high seven assists in 36 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris also scored 17 points in the win, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards in a game-high 39 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle matched a career high with five steals in 28 minutes. His final stat line also included eight points, four rebounds, and two blocked shots.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Joel Embiid on the @sixers’ continued growth and rising ceiling: “I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We’ve got a long way to go… We’ve got everything we need. We’re going to keep on going. I’m happy.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 15, 2022

Up Next:

The Sixers’ road meeting with the Heat on Saturday is an 8 p.m. start.