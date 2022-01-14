76ers Look for Lead in Regular Season Series Versus Boston

The 76ers (23-17) will look to get back in the win column Friday, meeting the Boston Celtics (21-21) for the third time this season, but for the first time in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers have won seven of their last eight games, with their 109-98 loss to Charlotte Wednesday marking the end of their seven-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer Wednesday, tallying 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists, marking his eighth consecutive 30-plus point performance.

Embiid’s streak ties Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson for the longest 30-plus point performance streak in 76ers history.

The Celtics won the first matchup between the two teams in Boston on Dec. 1, but the Sixers evened the series on Dec. 20 with a 108-103 win (also in Boston).

Embiid led the way for the 76ers in their victory, finishing with a 41-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists, two steals, and four blocks. He shot 14-27 from the field and 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

Seth Curry added 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in that win, shooting 10-for-14 from the field, 3-for-3 from deep, and 3-for-3 from the foul stripe.

Tobias Harris tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Harris converted on seven of his 13 shot attempts, hit all three of his 3-point attempts, and shot 8-for-10 on foul shots.

Following their meeting with Boston, the Sixers will travel to Miami to visit the Heat (26-15) for the second night of their back-to-back Saturday. The Sixers’ two-game road trip will close at Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out Friday. Braxton Key and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics (21-21) have won three in a row, most recently beating the Pacers 119-100, Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Jaylen Brown was the Celtics’ leading scorer in the win, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He shot 11-for-19 from the field, 7-for-11 from deep, and 5-for-5 from the foul line.

Jayson Tatum added 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He also shot 11-for-19 from the field.

Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Friday’s contest.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic