Sixers Downed By Charlotte Hornets | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (23-17) fell to the Charlotte Hornets (23-19), 109-98, on Wednesday night at The Center. With the loss, the Sixers saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

The season series between the two teams is now 2-1, Philadelphia. The Hornets will visit again in April.

Charlotte shot .517 (46-89) from the field in the win. They were 10-for-34 (.294) from 3-point range and 7-for-8 (.875) from the free-throw line. The Sixers finished 34-for-73 (.466) overall, 12-for-30 (.400) from 3, and 18-for-28 (.643) from the line.

Joel Embiid totaled exactly 31 points for the fifth consecutive game to extend his 30-point game streak to eight straight contests. In doing so, he tied Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson for the longest streak in 76ers history.

Gordon Hayward led the visitors with 30 points on 13-for-16 shooting, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Joel Embiid

Embiid went 10-for-17 from the floor, 1-for-3 from 3-point range, and 10-for-14 from the foul line in his 31-point outing. He added six rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot in 33 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In 37 minutes of action, Harris posted 17 points (6-14 fg, 2-5 3fg, 3-4 ft), eight rebounds, a team-high five assists, and one steal.

Furkan Korkmaz

In 27 minutes off the bench, Korkmaz contributed 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Seth Curry/Tyrese Maxey

The two guards added 10 points apiece for the Sixers. Both players made two of their four 3-point attempts.

The Sixers will look to bounce back when they host the Boston Celtics on Friday night at 7 p.m.

