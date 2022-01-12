76ers Seek Eighth Straight Victory, Hosting Charlotte

The 76ers (23-16) will look to keep a good thing going Wednesday in Philadelphia, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (22-19).

The Sixers will seek their eighth consecutive win, while the Hornets will look for their fourth straight victory.

In the 76ers’ 111-91 win over Houston on Monday, Joel Embiid recorded 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two blocks, and joined Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to ever score 30-plus points in seven consecutive games.

Matisse Thybulle scored in double-figures for the second consecutive game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, plus two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Postgame, Embiid praised Thybulle and his young teammates for their continued pursuit of growth this season.

“We’re extremely close,” Embiid said. “It’s never personal. Sometimes the best way to lead is - you’ve gotta call guys out. I expect them to do the same to me when I’m not doing my job.”

The Sixers took each of their first two meetings with the Hornets on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 in Charlotte.

Embiid led the way for the Sixers in both matchups, finishing with 43 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in the first meeting, and 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and a steal in the second.

Tyrese Maxey - who had been sidelined due to health and safety protocols - is not listed on Wednesday’s injury report. The Sixers also upgraded Charlie Brown Jr.’s 10-day contract to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

“It’s a blessing to be home and doing what I love to do at the highest level,” Brown, a Philadelphia native, said Monday in Houston. “Philly fans are the best fans in the league.”

"When I first stepped on the floor I got butterflies." @LaurenMRosen spoke to @CharleskBrownjr

about his first time playing for the team he cheered for as a little kid. pic.twitter.com/0978RiMpII — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 10, 2022

As of Wednesday morning, Tobias Harris is probable (right shoulder pain), Seth Curry is questionable (left ankle soreness), and Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Braxton Key and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring this season, averaging 19.5 points per game, while LaMelo Ball - averaging 19.4 points per game - leads Charlotte in rebounds (7.3 rpg), assists (7.6 apg), and steals (1.7 spg).

Terry Rozier was the Hornets’ leading scorer in their Monday win over Milwaukee, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Ball totalled 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Vernon Carey Jr. are out Wednesday (health and safety protocols).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic