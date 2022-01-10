Sixers Defeat Rockets for Seventh Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (23-16) are riding a season-long seven-game winning streak following a 111-91 win over the Houston Rockets (11-31) on the road on Monday night.

In what marked a 20-point victory over Houston for the second consecutive Monday, the Sixers shot 43-for-94 (.457) from the field, 10-for-35 (.286) from beyond the arc, and 15-for-18 (.833) from the foul line. The home Rockets finished 30-for-77 (.390) as a team, 13-for-42 (.310) from 3, and 18-for-27 (.667) from the line.

Joel Embiid took 13 of the Sixers’ 18 free-throw attempts and went a perfect 13-for-13. In 26 total minutes over the game’s first three quarters, Embiid finished with 31 points to extend his 30-point game streak to nine straight on the road and seven straight overall.

Joel Embiid finished with 31 points tonight. He joins Allen Iverson (4x) and Wilt Chamberlain as the only 76ers players with 7 straight 30-point games. Iverson and Chamberlain share the franchise record for consecutive 30-point games at 8 straight. pic.twitter.com/Dw4W213nQ1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022

The Sixers forced 21 turnovers, swiped a season-high 14 steals, and blocked seven shots. They won the battle for paint points in decisive fashion, 56-28.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In addition to his 13 free throws, Embiid shot 9-for-16 from the floor to reach his 31 points. He added eight rebounds, a game-high six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Five of Embiid’s Sixers teammates scored between 10-13 points in the win:

Andre Drummond: 13 points, game-high 10 rebounds, three assists

Tobias Harris: 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks

Furkan Korkmaz: 12 points, six rebounds, two assists

Matisse Thybulle: 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, game-high three steals

Isaiah Joe: 10 points, three rebounds, three assists

Quote To Note:

Embiid added a simple message at the conclusion of his postgame, walk-off interview:

“Let’s keep it going.”

Up Next:

The Sixers bring their seven game winning streak home to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

