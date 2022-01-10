Sixers Defeat Rockets for Seventh Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

Joel Embiid Stretches 30-Point Game Streak to Seven in Houston
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Jan 10, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (23-16) are riding a season-long seven-game winning streak following a 111-91 win over the Houston Rockets (11-31) on the road on Monday night.

In what marked a 20-point victory over Houston for the second consecutive Monday, the Sixers shot 43-for-94 (.457) from the field, 10-for-35 (.286) from beyond the arc, and 15-for-18 (.833) from the foul line. The home Rockets finished 30-for-77 (.390) as a team, 13-for-42 (.310) from 3, and 18-for-27 (.667) from the line.

Joel Embiid took 13 of the Sixers’ 18 free-throw attempts and went a perfect 13-for-13. In 26 total minutes over the game’s first three quarters, Embiid finished with 31 points to extend his 30-point game streak to nine straight on the road and seven straight overall.

The Sixers forced 21 turnovers, swiped a season-high 14 steals, and blocked seven shots. They won the battle for paint points in decisive fashion, 56-28.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • In addition to his 13 free throws, Embiid shot 9-for-16 from the floor to reach his 31 points. He added eight rebounds, a game-high six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Five of Embiid’s Sixers teammates scored between 10-13 points in the win:

  • Andre Drummond: 13 points, game-high 10 rebounds, three assists
  • Tobias Harris: 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks
  • Furkan Korkmaz: 12 points, six rebounds, two assists
  • Matisse Thybulle: 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, game-high three steals
  • Isaiah Joe: 10 points, three rebounds, three assists

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Embiid added a simple message at the conclusion of his postgame, walk-off interview:

“Let’s keep it going.”

Up Next:

The Sixers bring their seven game winning streak home to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

