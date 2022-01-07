76ers Host Spurs, Seeking Sixth Consecutive W

The 76ers (21-16) are back home in South Philadelphia, seeking their sixth consecutive victory as they host the San Antonio Spurs (15-22).

The Sixers are coming off a 116-106 victory in Orlando Wednesday, fueled by Joel Embiid’s fifth straight 30-plus point performance.

Embiid finished with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal Wednesday. Tobias Harris totalled 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Wednesday’s meeting with the Magic also featured a host of Sixers fans in the stands - a welcome sight for Embiid.

“Every single time we come here, it’s basically a home game for us,” Embiid said postgame. “It felt like a home game for us. Our fans are amazing.”

This is an away game. pic.twitter.com/kKDx5V6fzf — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 6, 2022

Furkan Korkmaz and Seth Curry each scored 20 points against Orlando, with Korkmaz adding five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, and Curry adding a season-high seven rebounds, a career-high 12 assists, and a steal.

Matisse Thybulle, who missed Wednesday’s matchup (health and safety protocols) but is returning to the team Friday, watched Korkmaz’ stretch of strong play from home.

“Turkish Airlines is back in action,” Thybulle joked at Friday’s shootaround.

As of Friday morning, Danny Green (left calf tightness) and Isaiah Joe (right side of back pain) are questionable for Friday’s matchup, while Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton (back contusion), Paul Reed (health and safety protocols), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), and Jaden Springer (health and safety protocols) are out.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Spurs (15-22) snapped their four-game skid Wednesday at Boston, beating the Celtics, 99-97.

Dejounte Murray led the way for the Spurs in scoring Wednesday, finishing with a 22-point, 12-assist double-double, plus nine rebounds and three assists. Derrick White and Devin Vassell scored 20 points apiece.

On San Antonio’s injury report, Devontae Cacok (return to competition reconditioning) and Lonnie Walker IV (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable Friday, and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture), Keldon Johnson (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell (health and safety protocols), Derrick White (health and safety protocols), and Thaddeus Young (health and safety protocols) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic