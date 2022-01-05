Sixers Beat Magic for Fifth Straight Win | At the Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (21-16) defeated the Orlando Magic (7-32), 116-106, on the road on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to five games.
Doc Rivers returned to the sideline and, with the win, his team improved to 14-8 in away games.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (31), Tobias Harris (22), Seth Curry (20), and Furkan Korkmaz (20) each reached the 20-point mark in the victory.
The Sixers shot 43-for-85 (.506) from the field, 12-for-28 (.429) from 3-point range, and 18-for-24 (.750) from the foul line. The Magic finished 40-for-90 (.444) overall, 12-for-39 (.308) from 3, and 14-for-20 (.700) from the free-throw line. The fourth quarter belonged to the Sixers, 28-17, and they forced 19 turnovers in the game.
All five starters reached double figures scoring for Orlando, led by 26 points (9-21 fg, 3-8 3fg, 5-7 ft) from Cole Anthony.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
- In his fifth straight game with 30-plus points, Embiid tallied 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting and 7-for-10 at the free-throw line. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month added five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes.
Seth Curry
- Curry notched the third double-double of his career with 20 points (8-13 fg, 3-5 3fg, 1-2 ft) and a game-high 12 assists in 42 minutes of play. He added a season-high seven rebounds.
This is @sixers @sdotcurry's third career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. He's only posted one other double-digit assist game in his career (15).
Curry also has a season-high seven rebounds tonight.
h/t @Stathead
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 6, 2022
Tobias Harris
- In a game-high 44 minutes of action, Harris helped lead the Sixers to victory with 22 points (9-19 fg, 3-6 3fg, 1-1 ft), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Furkan Korkmaz
- Korkmaz connected on a game-high four 3-pointers and finished the contest with 20 points (6-15 fg, 4-9 3fg, 4-4 ft) and five rebounds in 40 minutes as a starter for the second straight game.
Andre Drummond
- Drummond added an efficient 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one blocked shot in his 18 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.
@Sixers Social:
Sixers fans in Orlando were loud and proud down the stretch.
are those EMVPIID chants we hear?!?!?!
SIXERS WIN.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 6, 2022
Quote To Note:
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had been eagerly waiting to share the court with Andre Drummond:
“Joel was so excited. When we did it, you could just see him - he was over the moon about it.”
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 6, 2022
Up Next:
The 76ers return home looking for six in-a-row when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7 p.m.