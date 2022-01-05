Sixers Beat Magic for Fifth Straight Win | At the Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (21-16) defeated the Orlando Magic (7-32), 116-106, on the road on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to five games.

Doc Rivers returned to the sideline and, with the win, his team improved to 14-8 in away games.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (31), Tobias Harris (22), Seth Curry (20), and Furkan Korkmaz (20) each reached the 20-point mark in the victory.

The Sixers shot 43-for-85 (.506) from the field, 12-for-28 (.429) from 3-point range, and 18-for-24 (.750) from the foul line. The Magic finished 40-for-90 (.444) overall, 12-for-39 (.308) from 3, and 14-for-20 (.700) from the free-throw line. The fourth quarter belonged to the Sixers, 28-17, and they forced 19 turnovers in the game.

All five starters reached double figures scoring for Orlando, led by 26 points (9-21 fg, 3-8 3fg, 5-7 ft) from Cole Anthony.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his fifth straight game with 30-plus points, Embiid tallied 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting and 7-for-10 at the free-throw line. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month added five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry notched the third double-double of his career with 20 points (8-13 fg, 3-5 3fg, 1-2 ft) and a game-high 12 assists in 42 minutes of play. He added a season-high seven rebounds.

This is @sixers @sdotcurry's third career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. He's only posted one other double-digit assist game in his career (15). Curry also has a season-high seven rebounds tonight. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 6, 2022

Tobias Harris

In a game-high 44 minutes of action, Harris helped lead the Sixers to victory with 22 points (9-19 fg, 3-6 3fg, 1-1 ft), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz connected on a game-high four 3-pointers and finished the contest with 20 points (6-15 fg, 4-9 3fg, 4-4 ft) and five rebounds in 40 minutes as a starter for the second straight game.

Andre Drummond

Drummond added an efficient 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one blocked shot in his 18 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.

@Sixers Social:

Sixers fans in Orlando were loud and proud down the stretch.

are those EMVPIID chants we hear?!?!?! SIXERS WIN. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 6, 2022

Quote To Note:

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had been eagerly waiting to share the court with Andre Drummond: “Joel was so excited. When we did it, you could just see him - he was over the moon about it.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 6, 2022

Up Next:

The 76ers return home looking for six in-a-row when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7 p.m.