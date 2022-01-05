76ers Seek Fifth Straight Against Magic

The 76ers (20-16) are on a roll, winning their last four straight. The team will seek its fifth Wednesday in Orlando, facing the Magic (7-31) for the second time this season.

The Sixers are coming off a decisive victory over Houston at home Monday, beating the Rockets, 133-113.

Eastern Conference Player of the Month Joel Embiid recorded a 31-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double - the third triple-double of his career, while Furkan Korkmaz notched a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double - the first double-double of his career.

Dan Burke, acting head coach in the absence of Doc Rivers (health and safety protocols), discussed coaching Embiid postgame.

“[Joel] was not going to let us lose that game,” Burke said. “All the talent and skill he has, I always thought he was a post player. But the skill level he brings - he’s just much more than a post player. He has a high IQ, you can use him in different spots, you can move him around on the floor.”

Korkmaz was proud that his double-double could help the Sixers to victory on a shorthanded evening (Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle were out Monday due to health and safety protocols).

“It feels good to help the team win the game,” Korkmaz said of his milestone. “That’s why I’m happy about it.”

Korkmaz also discussed his relationship with Burke:

“I think he deserves a lot of credit. I don’t know anybody in the team who doesn’t like him. It’s hard to create that love and respect at the same time. We all respect each other, but also, when you put love in there, as a player, you want to play more, with more desire.”

Isaiah Joe scored a bench-high 18 points (tying his career-high) on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 shooting from long range. His five threes mark a new career high.

The Sixers took their first meeting with Orlando this season, 101-96, on Nov. 29 in South Philadelphia.

Seth Curry led the way for the Sixers in that matchup, finishing with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from deep. Embiid recorded a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Tobias Harris added 17 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

As of Wednesday morning, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are out versus Orlando due to health and safety protocols. Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are also out, while Myles Powell is questionable (health and safety protocols).

Wednesday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic (7-31) have dropped their last six in a row, falling most recently to the Bulls, 102-98, Monday in Chicago.

Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Franz Wagner led the way for Orlando Monday, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Wendell Carter Jr. notched a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus four assists and a steal. Terrence Ross scored a bench-high 15 points, along with four rebounds and four assists.

For Wednesday's game, Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery; health and safety protocols), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Robin Lopez (health and safety protocols), E'Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture) are all out. Cole Anthony (right ankle sprain) and Moritz Wagner (non-COVID illness) are questionable.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic