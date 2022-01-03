Hosting Houston, 76ers Seek Fourth Straight

The 76ers (19-16) are back home in South Philadelphia for their first game of 2022, hosting the Houston Rockets (10-27).

The Sixers will look to keep a good thing going, after sweeping its three-game holiday road trip with victories over the Wizards, Raptors, and Nets.

In Thursday’s 110-102 win over Brooklyn, Joel Embiid led the way, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block.

Tyrese Maxey tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and a career-high five 3-pointers.

Thursday’s win also marked acting head coach Dan Burke’s first victory at the helm, as head coach Doc Rivers was sidelined (health and safety protocols).

Georges Niang - who spent his rookie season with Burke during his time with the Indiana Pacers - discussed Burke’s significant role in his career at Sunday’s practice.

“Dan Burke does a lot of things behind the scenes, and I’m not sure he gets enough recognition,” Niang said. “He enjoys coming to work every day.”

Niang also chronicled Burke’s pivotal role in Niang’s development as a young player.

“[My rookie year], after a film session, it was a moment when he put his arm around me, and he was like, ‘I believe in you, and I think you can be a player in this league… When I was going through my struggles, at least I had one person that believes in me. He definitely has had a huge impact on my career without even knowing it.”

As of Monday morning, Jaden Springer (health and safety protocols), Myles Powell (health and safety protocols), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out for Monday’s matchup, while Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) is questionable.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Rockets (10-27) have lost their last seven consecutive games, most recently falling to Denver Saturday, 124-111.

Jalen Green was Houston’s leading scorer Saturday, finishing with 29 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 shooting from deep.

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in both scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (10.3 rpg) this season.

Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocols), DeJon Jarreau (health and safety protocols), and Sengun Alperen (right ankle sprain) are out Monday, while Eric Gordon (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.

