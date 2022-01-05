2022 Jr. 76ers Camps Registration Is Now Open!

Calling all Sixers fans!

Registration for Jr. 76ers Camps is now open. After a successful Summer 2021, they’re back and ready for more! Using the same Health & Safety Guidelines that resulted in a successful Summer 2021, with zero COVID cases, the team is confident and prepared to provide another safe summer for all.

Boys & girls, ages 6 – 17, of all skill levels can attend Day Camp at one of many fantastic facilities throughout PA, DE & NJ or Academy Camp: An Overnight Experience at our NEW HOME at Neumann University. Our experienced coaches are handpicked for their basketball knowledge and ability to work well with kids. All players learn the fundamentals of the game and how to communicate with their teammates and coaches, while learning about the important character traits that make them a great leader on and off the court.

Spaces will be limited, so enroll today. Now’s your chance to secure your spot receiving the best rates of Summer 2022.

To learn more or register for camp, visit https://www.jr76erscamps.com.