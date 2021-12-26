76ers Tip Off Three-Game Trip in Washington

The 76ers (16-16) are back on the road, visiting the Washington Wizards (17-15) for the first time this season.

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back from a narrow loss Thursday night at home, falling to the Atlanta Hawks (15-16), 98-96.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers Thursday, finishing with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and a block.

Tobias Harris added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block, while Tyrese Maxey notched a bench-high 17 points, three assists, a team-high three steals, and a block.

Tisse and Rese back at it again! pic.twitter.com/w6jxU8Ka12 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 24, 2021

Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton (health and safety protocols), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out for Sunday’s matchup, while Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) and Maxey (health and safety protocols) are questionable.

The meeting between the Wizards and 76ers marks a duel between the Eastern Conference’s no. 6 and no. 7 seeds, respectively.

Following Sunday’s contest, the Sixers will visit the Toronto Raptors (14-15) and Brooklyn Nets (22-9).

Sunday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols) Sunday, while Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning) and Isaiah Todd (right heel pain) are questionable.

Washington (17-15) had dropped four in a row before notching a pair of quality wins over the Jazz and Knicks.

The Wizards won their visit with the Knicks Thursday, 124-117, fueled by seven double-figure performances.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 21 points, plus seven rebounds, twelve assists, a steal, and a block in the matchup. Kyle Kuzma added a 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and a block.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic