76ers Fall to Hawks | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (16-16) fell to the Atlanta Hawks (15-16), 98-96, at home on Thursday night.

Atlanta shot 37-for-82 (.451) from the field, 7-for-24 (.292) from the 3-point line and 17-for-19 (.895) from the free-throw line. The Sixers posted final totals of 33-for-80 (.413) from the field, 6-for-27 (.222) from 3 and 24-for-26 (.923) from the foul line.

Joel Embiid notched his 10th double-double of the season with a game-high 23 points and team-leading 10 rebounds in 36 minutes for the home team. Six Hawks scored in double figures, with two-way contract guard Skylar Mays (14 points, game-high 11 rebounds) recording his first career NBA double-double.

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s 23 points came on 6-of-17 shooting, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 9-for-10 from the foul line.

Tyrese Maxey

In 34 minutes off the bench, Maxey tallied 17 points (7-16 fg, 1-5 3fg, 2-3 ft), three assists and three steals.

Seth Curry

Curry contributed 12 points (5-9 fg, 2-2 3fg) and five assists in 37 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

In a game-high 38 minutes of action, Harris posted 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Matisse Thybulle/Charles Bassey

Both players added eight points in defeat. Thybulle also had three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes as a starter. Bassey tacked on eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 12 minutes as a reserve.

The Sixers go another two days without a game before embarking on a three-game road trip that begins Sunday at the Washington Wizards. That 6 p.m. contest is followed by games in Toronto on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) and Brooklyn on Thursday (7 p.m.).