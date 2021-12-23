76ers Host Hawks for Final Home Game in 2021

The 76ers (16-15) will play their final home game of 2021 on Thursday, hosting the Sixers bested the Celtics in dramatic fashion, 108-103.

Joel Embiid dazzled Monday, posting a game-high 41 points, plus 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Headed into the fourth quarter down five, Embiid scored 17 points in the fourth period alone, including nine consecutive points in crunch time.

Monday marked Embiid’s third-ever outing with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

“I thought we had a calm tonight,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “I thought the guys were in a great mental place. They really wanted it. You could sense it.”

The Sixers were undermanned once again in the victory, absent Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion), Shake Milton (health and safety protocols), Georges Niang (health and safety protocols), and Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols).

Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry combined for 92 points in the win, marking the highest scoring figure in the NBA for three teammates in a single game this season thus far.

Curry finished with 26 points, four rebounds, a game-high seven assists, and a steal, shooting 10-for-14 from the floor and 3-for-3 from deep.

Harris totalled 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting and 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range, plus seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Harris played a game-high 41 minutes.

Despite a low-scoring night, Rivers also credited the Sixers’ bench for stepping up in the team’s time of need:

“They did so many little things defensively. They just hung in there. That’s all you needed tonight from them - just hold the fort, and I thought they did that.”

The Sixers added Myles Powell - who made his NBA debut Monday - to the roster on a two-way contract over the weekend. The team also signed Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Danny Green, Drummond, Milton, and Niang are out for the Sixers’ meeting with the Hawks due to health and safety protocols, as is Ben Simmons (personal reasons).

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hawks (14-16) visit the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after falling to the Magic, 104-98, Wednesday in Orlando.

The Hawks will be significantly shorthanded Thursday in South Philadelphia, as the team was missing Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Clint Capela, and Danilo Gallinari due to health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Cam Reddish led the available Hawks in scoring Wednesday, finishing with 34 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. John Collins notched a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic