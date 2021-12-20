Joel Embiid and Sixers Beat Celtics in Boston | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Embiid powers 76ers with 41-point performance in Boston
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 20, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (16-15) defeated the Boston Celtics (15-16), 108-103, on the road on Monday night.

In snapping a three-game losing skid, the Sixers finished 36-for-72 (.500) from the field, 10-for-25 (.400) from beyond the arc and 26-for-31 (.839) from the free-throw line. The Celtics shot 38-for-82 (.463) overall, 7-for-27 (.259) from 3-point range and 20-for-25 (.800) from the foul line.

With the Sixers missing Tyrese Maxey (quad) and Shake Milton (health and safety protocols) among others, they utilized their 16th different starting lineup of the season with Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Embiid posted a game-high 41 points (14-27 fg, 1-5 3fg, 12-14 ft) with 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in the victory.

Trailing 98-96 with less than two minutes remaining, the Sixers took the lead on a Green 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark of the fourth quarter. That was the start of a 12-5 run to end the game, with Embiid scoring each of Philadelphia's next nine points.

Five Celtics scored in double figures, headlined by Jaylen Brown’s 30 points (9-22 fg, 3-9 3fg, 9-10 ft).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • It was Embiid’s third-career performance with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Seth Curry

  • Curry posted efficient shooting totals of 10-for-14 from the floor, 3-for-3 from long range and 3-for-3 from the foul line. His final line included 26 points, four rebounds, a game-high seven assists and one steal.

Tobias Harris

  • In a game-high 41 minutes of play, Harris tallied 25 points (7-13 fg, 3-3 3fg, 8-10 ft), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Up Next:

The Sixers have two days without a game on the schedule before a visit from the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m.

