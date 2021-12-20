Joel Embiid and Sixers Beat Celtics in Boston | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (16-15) defeated the Boston Celtics (15-16), 108-103, on the road on Monday night.

In snapping a three-game losing skid, the Sixers finished 36-for-72 (.500) from the field, 10-for-25 (.400) from beyond the arc and 26-for-31 (.839) from the free-throw line. The Celtics shot 38-for-82 (.463) overall, 7-for-27 (.259) from 3-point range and 20-for-25 (.800) from the foul line.

With the Sixers missing Tyrese Maxey (quad) and Shake Milton (health and safety protocols) among others, they utilized their 16th different starting lineup of the season with Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Embiid posted a game-high 41 points (14-27 fg, 1-5 3fg, 12-14 ft) with 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in the victory.

Trailing 98-96 with less than two minutes remaining, the Sixers took the lead on a Green 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark of the fourth quarter. That was the start of a 12-5 run to end the game, with Embiid scoring each of Philadelphia's next nine points.

Five Celtics scored in double figures, headlined by Jaylen Brown’s 30 points (9-22 fg, 3-9 3fg, 9-10 ft).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

It was Embiid’s third-career performance with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. pic.twitter.com/RxfccV8LWw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2021

Seth Curry

Curry posted efficient shooting totals of 10-for-14 from the floor, 3-for-3 from long range and 3-for-3 from the foul line. His final line included 26 points, four rebounds, a game-high seven assists and one steal.

Tobias Harris

In a game-high 41 minutes of play, Harris tallied 25 points (7-13 fg, 3-3 3fg, 8-10 ft), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

@Sixers Social:

ALL HAIL THE EMVPIID. pic.twitter.com/NP9D5mjmtO — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 21, 2021

Quote To Note:

Doc Rivers on the undermanned @sixers' will to win tonight: "I thought we had a calm tonight... I thought the guys were in a great mental place. They really wanted it. You could sense it." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 21, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers have two days without a game on the schedule before a visit from the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Related Links:

76ers Beat Hawks in Close Finish | At The Buzzer

76ers Topple Hawks at Home | At the Buzzer