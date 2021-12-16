76ers Fall to Nets on Road | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (15-15) fell to the Brooklyn Nets (21-8), 114-105, on the road on Thursday night.

Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) was downgraded to out prior to tipoff.

Overall, the Sixers shot 39-for-89 (.438) from the floor, 10-for-34 (.294) from 3-point range and 17-for-20 (.850) from the free-throw line. The home Nets finished 44-for-89 (.494) as a team, 11-for-23 (.478) from 3 and 15-for-16 (.938) from the foul line.

Brooklyn led 66-48 at halftime, but the Sixers used a 31-19 third quarter to trim the gap to six entering the final frame. Tied at 103 with 1:55 remaining in regulation, the Nets closed the game on an 11-2 run for their fourth-straight win.

Kevin Durant posted a game-high 34 points (13-24 fg, 2-3 3fg, 6-6 ft), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid scored a team-high 32 points on 11-for-20 shooting, 1-for-3 from beyond the arc and 9-for-11 from the foul line. He added nine assists and six assists, both of which led the team.

Seth Curry

In a 29-point effort, Curry connected on 13 of his team-high 21 shots, including a 3-for-9 mark from 3-point range.

Shake Milton

In the absence of Maxey, Milton started and tallied 13 points (5-13 fg, 2-5 3fg, 1-2 ft), six rebounds, one block and two steals across 34 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers ready themselves for another home-road back-to-back: Sunday vs. New Orleans (8 p.m.) and Monday at Boston (7:30 p.m.).