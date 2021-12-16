76ers Close Back-to-Back at Brooklyn

The 76ers (15-14), have a shot to bounce back quickly Thursday in Brooklyn, visiting the Nets (20-8) for the latter end of a back-to-back.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 23 Wednesday versus Miami - and clawed all the way back to cover that deficit by the game’s final minutes - but their late push wasn’t quite enough, ultimately falling, 101-96.

Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers Wednesday, scoring a game-high 27 points, shooting an efficient 11-for-15 from the field, along with three rebounds, five assists, and a block.

Joel Embiid recorded a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double, tying Maxey’s team-high five assists, a steal, and a block.

Tobias Harris, who capped the Sixers’ comeback with a game-tying three late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists, shooting 9-for-18 from the field.

The Sixers’ bench was undermanned Wednesday, absent Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness).

Niang and Korkmaz both remain out for Thursday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, courtside Wednesday, in partnership with REFORM, Josh Harris, Michael Rubin, and the 76ers hosted 26 children adversely affected by the criminal justice system for a VIP experience.

follow along today as @REFORM, in partnership with @MichaelRubin, Josh Harris & the 76ers, host children who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system. activities include:

-basketball game with celebrities

-watching shootaround

-Q&A w/ Doc Rivers

-76ers game pic.twitter.com/g9I58r10Yn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 15, 2021

Following Thursday’s matchup, the Sixers will have a pair of days off, ahead of another home-away back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, hosting the Pelicans (9-21) and visiting the Celtics (14-14).

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets will be severely shorthanded Thursday, with James Harden, Jevon Carter, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap all out due to health and safety protocols. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) also remain out as of Thursday morning.

The Nets took their first meeting with the Sixers on Oct. 22 with a 114-109 victory. Kevin Durant led the way for Brooklyn, scoring a game-high 29 points, plus 15 rebounds and 12 assists to complete his triple-double.

Durant leads the Nets in scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game, plus 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBATV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic