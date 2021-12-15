76ers Fall to Miami | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (15-14) fought to the finish Wednesday, but ultimately fell, 101-96, to the Miami Heat (17-12).

After falling behind early - trailing 29-18 after the first quarter - the Sixers climbed out of a 23-deficit in the game’s final minutes, largely thanks to Tyrese Maxey’s 15 second-half points (eight in the fourth quarter).

Gabe Vincent led the way for Miami, finishing with 26 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a game-high 27 points, shooting an efficient 11-for-15 from the field, plus three rebounds, five assists, and a block.

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus five assists, a steal, and a block

Tobias Harris

Harris recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He scored seven fourth-quarter points, including the game-tying shot.

Harris shot 9-for-18 from the field.

Danny Green

Green finished with a bench-high nine points, plus six rebounds, two assists, and five steals (tying his career-high).

Green grabbed all five of his steals in the second half, and finished at a team-high +11 in his 28 minutes of play.

Up Next:

The Sixers are New York-bound, visiting the Brooklyn Nets (20-8) for the second night of their back-to-back on Thursday.

The Nets will be severely shorthanded for that matchup, with James Harden, Jevon Carter, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap all out due to health and safety protocols. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) also remain out.

The Nets took their first meeting with the Sixers on Oct. 22, a 114-109 victory. Kevin Durant led the way for Brooklyn, scoring a game-high 29 points, plus 15 rebounds and 12 assists to complete his triple-double.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.