76ers Visit Memphis

On the heels of one of the most impressive wins of their young season, the 76ers (15-12) are in Memphis for the first and only time this season, visiting the Grizzlies (16-11).

The Sixers will look to capitalize on the momentum built by their statement 102-93 win over the Golden State Warriors (21-5) Saturday.

In the win - which prolonged Stephen Curry’s pursuit of the NBA all-time 3-pointer record - the Sixers saw impressive contributions across the board, led by Joel Embiid’s game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Tobias Harris added 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Together, Embiid and Harris shot a perfect 18-18 from the free throw line.

Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor and 2-for-4 shooting from deep, while Seth Curry added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Rounding out Saturday’s starting five was Matisse Thybulle, who held Curry of the Warriors to just 2-for-13 shooting when guarding the former MVP. Thybulle also recorded six points - shooting 2-for-3 from long range, plus two rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.

Postgame, both head coaches had praise for Thybulle.

“Matisse was phenomenal,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “How many picks did he have to fight through tonight and keep going?” “He harassed [Steph] really well,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “I give Thybulle credit - he was fantastic defensively. He’s a rare combination of length and athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.”

Thybulle, who has played 25.1 minutes per game this season but played 34 on Saturday, relished the opportunity to meet the moment.

“It was a big game,” Thybulle said. “When you have the energy of Philly behind you, it’s contagious. When you get the opportunity to make a big play, and celebrate with the greater Philly area, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

Monday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The shorthanded Grizzlies (16-11) have won seven of their last eight outings. In their latest appearance on Saturday night, the Grizzlies topped the Rockets, 113-106.

Dillon Brooks led the way for Memphis Saturday, finishing with 25 points and two assists, while Desmond Bane tallied 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable Monday (left knee soreness). Steven Adams is doubtful (left ankle sprain), and Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness), Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain), Ja Morant (left knee sprain, health and safety protocols), and Ziaire Williams (left ankle sprain) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic