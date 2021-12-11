76ers Host Warriors for Primetime Matchup

Saturday brings a primetime showcase for the 76ers (14-12), who will face off with the Golden State Warriors (21-4) for the second and final time this season.

The Sixers brought a three-game winning streak home from their latest road trip, but fell on the second night of their back-to-back Thursday, 118-96, to the Jazz.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers Thursday, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block.

Seth Curry totalled 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists, while Tobias Harris added 17 points and seven boards.

The NBA announced Friday that Harris was honored with the October NBA Cares Community Assist Award, in recognition of his efforts to improve literacy and education outcomes in his communities.

Harris will receive the award from 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris pregame Saturday.

On Nov. 24, the Warriors took the first meeting between these teams, storming back in the second half after the shorthanded 76ers took a 34-23 advantage out of the first quarter and a 61-52 advantage into halftime.

The Sixers were without both Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) in that Bay Area matchup - neither of whom appear on Saturday morning’s injury report.

Seth Curry led the way for the Sixers in the first meeting, finishing with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting and two steals. His brother Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists.

The elder Curry arrives in Philadelphia with a chance to break Ray Allen’s all-time 3-pointer record. Curry is 10 3-pointers away from eclipsing Allen’s 2,973 career 3-pointers.

Curry converted on six of his 17 3-point attempts Wednesday versus Portland, and on seven of his 13 attempts Monday versus Orlando.

the sibling rivalry runs deep.@Matt_Murphy04 chatted with @SDotCurry at shootaround in preparation for tonight's game against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/wfToHODAfW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 11, 2021

As of Saturday morning, the Sixers occupy the no. 7 spot in the East, while the Warriors sit atop the West.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Warriors (21-4) have won 10 of their last 12 matchups, most recently topping Portland, 104-94, on Wednesday.

Curry led the way for Golden State in that win, finishing with 22 points on 8-for-19 shooting, plus two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring (27.5 ppg) and steals (1.8 spg) this season, while Draymond Green leads Golden State in rebounds (8.0 rpg) and assists (7.6 apg).

The Warriors lead the NBA in assists per game (28.7 apg), net rating (12.9), defensive rating (99.5), and fast break points per game (16.0).

Follow Along:

Watch: ABC

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic