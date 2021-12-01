Road Trip Tips off in Boston

The 76ers (11-10) are headed back out on the road, starting their four-game road trip in Boston Wednesday.

This trip marks the second leg of the Sixers’ current stretch playing 10 of 12 games on the road - but this time, the team leaves Philadelphia far healthier.

The Sixers also depart on the heels of a win, topping the Orlando Magic, 101-96, Monday in South Philadelphia.

Seth Curry led the way for the 76ers, finishing with 24 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Curry shot 10-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-5 from long range.

“He’s been playing great,” Doc Rivers said of Curry postgame. “He’s playing steady. I’m really happy with how he’s playing overall.”

Tobias Harris added 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Joel Embiid recorded a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus five assists and two blocks.

Postgame, Harris discussed the importance of building chemistry with more players healthy:

“It’s going to be a process - we’ve had different lineups all throughout the season. It’s going to be a process of rhythm and feel, and gaining our chemistry.”

Tyrese Maxey neared triple-double territory, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, and a game-high nine assists.

The Sixers will visit the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) Friday, ahead of a pair of matchups with the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

“This is a great opportunity for us, playing good teams,” Rivers said of the trip ahead. “I think this is a great stretch for us, a great opportunity. It’ll be fun. We’ll see what we’ve got.”

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics (11-10) have won four of their last six games, most recently including a 109-97 win over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto.

Marcus Smart led the way for Boston Sunday, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Former Sixer Al Horford notched a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, while fellow former Sixer Josh Richardson scored a bench-high 18 points.

Jayson Tatum leads the way in scoring for the Celtics this season, averaging 24.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Brown (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable for Wednesday’s matchup.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic