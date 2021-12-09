76ers Return Home, Hosting Jazz

After playing 10 of their last 12 games on the road, the 76ers (14-11) are finally back in South Philadelphia, hosting the Utah Jazz (17-7) on Thursday.

The Sixers will seek their fourth consecutive victory after going 3-1 on their four-game trip, most recently including sweeping the Hornets (14-13) in their two-game set.

The Sixers topped the Hornets, 127-124 in Monday’s overtime affair, and won again, 110-106, on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid was massive throughout the team’s five-day stay in Charlotte, scoring a season-high 43 points in Monday’s matchup (plus 15 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal), and recording 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal on Wednesday.

“A win is a win, but we can always get much better,” Embiid said following Wednesday’s win.

THIS is why he is our EMVPIID.@LaurenMRosen spoke to @JoelEmbiid after tonight's W! pic.twitter.com/sWhaYFw84i — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 9, 2021

Seth Curry totalled 23 points, four rebounds, and a game-high eight assists Wednesday, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep, while Tobias Harris added 18 points and six rebounds, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor.

Utah took the first meeting between the Sixers and Jazz this season, defending its home court on Nov. 16.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for Utah in that contest, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Shake Milton led the way for the shorthanded Sixers that night, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Jazz (17-7) visit South Philadelphia seeking their sixth straight victory.

Utah will also be facing the latter end of a back-to-back Thursday, after visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) Wednesday - and notching a 136-104 victory.

Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz in Wednesday’s win, finishing with 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson led the Utah bench with 18 points and three rebounds.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBATV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic