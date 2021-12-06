76ers Set to Play First of Two in Charlotte

The 76ers (12-11) are in Charlotte, playing the front end of a two-game set against the Hornets (13-11) Monday.

The series at Charlotte begins on the heels of a well-deserved pair of off-days for the Sixers, who triumphed over the Hawks with a comeback effort Friday in Atlanta.

In that latest outing, the Sixers trailed throughout, but fourth quarter execution on both ends of the floor led to a 98-96 victory. The Sixers outscored the Hawks, 20-9, in that final frame.

“We were just together,” Joel Embiid said of the team’s fourth-quarter effort. “We were just in sync.”

Embiid led the way for the Sixers, finishing with a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

“We have a bunch of fighters in this locker room,” Georges Niang said postgame. “We’re gritty, we’re tough, and we never fold.”

Niang, who stepped into the starting lineup in place of Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) Friday, finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, shooting 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from deep.

All five Sixer starters finished in double-figures, as Seth Curry added 18 points, five rebounds, and a steal. Tyrese Maxey recorded 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block, while Danny Green totalled 10 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block.

“We’ve got a real chance,” Embiid said postgame. “As a team, we’ve got a bunch of guys that play hard every single night. We’ve got good fundamentals. As a team, we play hard, we have each other’s backs.”

Embiid added that while Wednesday’s narrow defeat at Boston stung, the team was motivated by its shortcomings:

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that care about winning. I think we’re right there. We’re right there, and we’ve got to keep getting better every single day.”

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hornets will be significantly shorthanded Monday, as four players (LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, and Terry Rozier) entered health and safety protocols Saturday.

Charlotte will also be facing the second half of a road-home back-to-back, visiting the Atlanta Hawks Sunday evening.

Prior to entering health and safety protocols, Ball has led the way for Charlotte this season in points (20.0 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg), assists (8.2 apg), and steals (1.9 spg).

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic