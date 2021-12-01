Sixers Fall to Celtics on Road | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (11-11) fell to the Boston Celtics (12-10), 88-87, on the road on Wednesday night.

Neither team shot a high percentage overall, with Boston finishing 33-for-79 (.418) and the Sixers going 33-for-89 (.371). The Celtics were 11-for-28 (.393) from 3-point range and 11-for-15 (.733) from the foul line. The Sixers shot 8-for-31 (.258) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the line.

The 76ers tied a current season high in a game with nine blocks. Seven turnovers matched a season-best effort -- the fewest in a game -- as well.

Led by Shake Milton, the Philadelphia bench posted 37 points.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Behind a 12-point first quarter, Milton sparked the Sixers with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. The SMU product added two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 22 minutes as a reserve.

Seth Curry

Curry tallied 17 points (7-13 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft), a season-high-tying six assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Georges Niang

Niang added 12 points off the bench, converting four of his 10 field-goal attempts and all four of his free throws in 19 minutes of action.

Joel Embiid

Embiid matched a season high with 18 rebounds on top of 13 points for his fifth double-double in 12 games. He added six assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before heading to Charlotte for a pair of games.

