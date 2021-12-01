Sixers Fall to Celtics on Road | At The Buzzer

Shake Milton Scores 16 Points Off Sixers Bench in 88-87 Loss At Boston
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 01, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (11-11) fell to the Boston Celtics (12-10), 88-87, on the road on Wednesday night.

Neither team shot a high percentage overall, with Boston finishing 33-for-79 (.418) and the Sixers going 33-for-89 (.371). The Celtics were 11-for-28 (.393) from 3-point range and 11-for-15 (.733) from the foul line. The Sixers shot 8-for-31 (.258) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the line.

The 76ers tied a current season high in a game with nine blocks. Seven turnovers matched a season-best effort -- the fewest in a game -- as well.

Led by Shake Milton, the Philadelphia bench posted 37 points.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

  • Behind a 12-point first quarter, Milton sparked the Sixers with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. The SMU product added two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 22 minutes as a reserve.

Seth Curry

  • Curry tallied 17 points (7-13 fg, 2-3 3fg, 1-1 ft), a season-high-tying six assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Georges Niang

  • Niang added 12 points off the bench, converting four of his 10 field-goal attempts and all four of his free throws in 19 minutes of action.

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid matched a season high with 18 rebounds on top of 13 points for his fifth double-double in 12 games. He added six assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before heading to Charlotte for a pair of games.

Additional Links:

76ers Buy Black Program Opens Applications for Black Business Owners in Greater Philadelphia Region

Tags
Curry, Seth, Embiid, Joel, Milton, Shake, Niang, Georges, 76ers

Related Content

Curry, Seth

Embiid, Joel

Milton, Shake

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter