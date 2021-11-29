Sixers Prevail Against Magic | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (11-10) defeated the Orlando Magic (4-18), 101-96, at home on Monday night.

Philadelphia shot 39-for-97 (.402) overall, 10-for-33 (.303) from beyond the arc and 13-for-18 (.722) from the free-throw line. Orlando was 37-for-90 (.411) from the field, 8-for-33 (.242) from 3-point range and 14-for-18 (.778) from the foul line.

The Sixers’ season-high total of 55 rebounds included 12 on the offensive glass. Their bench outscored the Magic reserves by a 30-17 margin.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

In 33 minutes of action, Curry scored 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and a make on his only free throw attempt.

.@Sixers earn fifth straight victory over @OrlandoMagic. It’s the longest winning streak Philadelphia has ever posted over Orlando. Philadelphia is now 17-2 all-time when @sdotcurry scores 20-plus points. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 30, 2021

Tobias Harris

Harris posted 17 points and nine rebounds for the second straight game.

Andre Drummond

With all seven of his points and seven of his 12 rebounds coming in the second half, Drummond provided the Sixers with a late-game boost.

Joel Embiid

Embiid registered his fourth double-double of the season in his eleventh game, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds on top of five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying nine assists in what was his eighth game of the season without a single turnover.

@Sixers Social:

LOOK AT SETH CURRY, MAN. pic.twitter.com/DdnDoNdStq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 30, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers head out on a four-game road trip to open December that begins Wednesday in Boston.

Related Links:

