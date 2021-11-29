Sixers Prevail Against Magic | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (11-10) defeated the Orlando Magic (4-18), 101-96, at home on Monday night.
Philadelphia shot 39-for-97 (.402) overall, 10-for-33 (.303) from beyond the arc and 13-for-18 (.722) from the free-throw line. Orlando was 37-for-90 (.411) from the field, 8-for-33 (.242) from 3-point range and 14-for-18 (.778) from the foul line.
The Sixers’ season-high total of 55 rebounds included 12 on the offensive glass. Their bench outscored the Magic reserves by a 30-17 margin.
Key Contributors:
Seth Curry
- In 33 minutes of action, Curry scored 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and a make on his only free throw attempt.
.@Sixers earn fifth straight victory over @OrlandoMagic. It’s the longest winning streak Philadelphia has ever posted over Orlando.
Philadelphia is now 17-2 all-time when @sdotcurry scores 20-plus points.
h/t @Stathead
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 30, 2021
Tobias Harris
- Harris posted 17 points and nine rebounds for the second straight game.
Andre Drummond
- With all seven of his points and seven of his 12 rebounds coming in the second half, Drummond provided the Sixers with a late-game boost.
Joel Embiid
- Embiid registered his fourth double-double of the season in his eleventh game, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds on top of five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes.
Tyrese Maxey
- Maxey tallied nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying nine assists in what was his eighth game of the season without a single turnover.
@Sixers Social:
LOOK AT SETH CURRY, MAN. pic.twitter.com/DdnDoNdStq
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 30, 2021
Up Next:
The 76ers head out on a four-game road trip to open December that begins Wednesday in Boston.
