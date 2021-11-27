76ers Return Home to Host Timberwolves

The 76ers (10-9) are back at home for the first time in over two weeks, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers return home for a pair of games on the heels of a significantly shorthanded season-long six-game road trip.

Despite being undermanned, the team went 2-4 on its trip and saw strong contributions across its roster. The team also returns to Philadelphia closer to full strength.

Wednesday at Golden State, Danny Green returned to the court after four games away (left hamstring tightness). Green made each of his first four shots, finishing with 10 points and four steals in his 17 minutes off the bench.

Seth Curry also returned to the floor Wednesday after a single-game absence (back stiffness), and scored a team-high 24 points. The Sixers led by as many as 19 against the NBA-best Warriors, but ultimately fell, 116-96.

As of Saturday morning, Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) have both been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s matchup.

Embiid last played in the Sixers’ 114-105 win over the Bulls on Nov. 6, while Harris last appeared Nov. 20 in Portland.

In his last 10 games, Tyrese Maxey has averaged 22.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 0.7 turnovers per game.

In the Sixers’ Monday win over Sacramento, Maxey recorded 24 points, four assists, and two steals. Saturday in Portland, he finished one assist shy of a double-double, with 28 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

The Sixers will host the Orlando Magic (4-16) Monday before departing on a four-game road trip.

Friday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Timberwolves (9-10) won five in a row before falling to the Hornets Friday in Charlotte, 133-125, on the first night of their back-to-back.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Wolves Friday, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Towns leads Minnesota in scoring this season, averaging 22.8 points per game, and rebounding, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic