76ers vs. Kings Game Preview

The 76ers (9-8) continue their road trip on Monday night in Sacramento against the Kings (6-11).

It’s the fifth game in the six-game stretch away from home, which includes a win in Denver and a single-digit loss to Portland most recently.

“We’re playing together,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said postgame after Saturday’s loss. “We’re figuring out different ways to score. Different guys have to step up. We have a couple guys really struggling on this trip [with] making shots, and we’ve got to get those guys going.”

On Sunday afternoon, Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair announced that Luke Walton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team and Alvin Gentry has been named interim head coach. The Kings have dropped seven of their last eight games.

The initial injury report on Sunday evening listed the following players as out:

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Aaron Henry (G League - Two-Way), Grant Riller (G League - Two-Way), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Jaden Springer (G League - On Assignment)

Sacramento: Louis King (G League - Two-Way), Neemias Queta (G League - Two-Way), Jahmi'us Ramsey (G League - On Assignment), Robert Woodard II (G League - On Assignment)

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris was questionable entering gameday morning due to left hip soreness.

The 76ers and the Kings will square off twice this season, with the second meeting scheduled for Jan. 29 in South Philadelphia. The Sixers are on a five-game winning streak in the series.

Monday night’s game is a 10 p.m. ET start.

Opponent Outlook:

The Kings (6-11) most recently fell to the Utah Jazz, 123-105, on Saturday. Each of their three consecutive losses was a double-digit defeat.

Harrison Barnes leads the team in scoring at 19.9 points per game, with De’Aaron Fox right behind him at 19.7 points per game. Fox leads the Kings in helpers with 5.8 assists per game. Former Sixer Richaun Holmes pulls down a Kings-best 9.9 rebounds per contest.

