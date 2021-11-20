Road Trip Continues in Portland

The 76ers (9-7) will look to build upon momentum Saturday as the team visits Portland for the fourth stop on its six-game road trip.

The still-shorthanded Sixers got back in the win column Thursday in Denver, topping the Nuggets, 103-89.

Six Sixers finished in double-figures in Denver, led by Tyrese Maxey’s 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Seth Curry added 20 points, six rebounds, and a team-high five assists, while Tobias Harris tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Andre Drummond and Georges Niang started in place of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring tightness).

Rookie Charles Bassey had the best game of his young career off the bench, recording 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and finishing at a game-high +20.

“It felt good,” Bassey said postgame. “I knew I was going to come out here, go as hard as I can, every time, every possession. Go for rebounds, blocked shots, and stay on the floor.”

Bassey credited his teammates for his readiness for the moment:

“They tell me every time - get ready, your time’s going to come. Tobias (Harris) has been telling me, every time you’re out there - play hard, go for everything. That’s what I did.”

Harris returned the compliment postgame.

“Charles comes in the game, and his spark out there really pushed us over the top tonight,” Harris said. “He was ready for the opportunity today, and he got it.”

Despite their undermanned stretch, the Sixers continue to score among the league’s best, averaging 46.7% from the field (3rd in NBA), 37.3% from long range (2nd in NBA), and 82.0% from the foul line (3rd in NBA). The team’s 112.2 offensive rating is also third-best in the NBA.

As of Friday evening, Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s matchup, while Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remain out.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Trail Blazers (8-8) have won the first two games of their four-game homestand, most recently topping Chicago, 112-107, on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard led the way for the Blazers in the win, finishing with a 22-point, 10-assist double-double, plus four rebounds, a steal, and a block.

CJ McCollum leads Portland in scoring this season, averaging 20.5 points per game, with Lillard averaging 20.4 points per game and a team-best 8.2 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic