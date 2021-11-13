Sixers Fall to Pacers | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (8-6) fell to the Indiana Pacers (6-8), 118-113, on the road on Saturday night.

The Sixers have now lost four straight games without Joel Embiid, who was again inactive due to health and safety protocols. Philadelphia went 38-for-89 (.427) from the field, 12-for-23 (.522) from beyond the arc and 25-for-29 (.862) from the free-throw line.

Indiana converted 47-of-82 (.573) field goal attempts, while shooting 14-for-28 (.500) from 3-point range and 10-for-15 (.667) from the foul line.

The Pacers’ bench outscored the Sixers reserves, 48-21. The home team Indiana led by as many as 20 points in the contest and saw six players reach double figures scoring, including Justin Holiday, who totaled 27 points (9-11 fg, 6-8 3fg, 3-4 ft) off the bench. Malcolm Brogdon notched a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Domantas Sabonis had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Eighteen of the Sixers’ 46 rebounds came on the offensive glass, representing a new season high.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Across 35 minutes of play, Harris posted a season and game-high 32 points (10-22 fg, 3-4 3fg, 9-10 ft) in a double-double effort that included 11 rebounds and three assists.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played a game-high 43 minutes and tallied 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor, 3-for-4 from long distance and 1-for-1 at the foul line.

Andre Drummond

Drummond picked up his team-leading fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds (eight offensive).

Danny Green

Prior to exiting the second half due to hamstring tightness, Green contributed 14 points (4-6 fg, 2-2 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes of action.

your battle is our battle, coach. pic.twitter.com/A3trLwhBOc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers’ season-long six-game road continues on Tuesday against Utah (10 p.m. ET). From there, the Sixers head to Denver (Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET), Portland (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET), Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET) and Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET).