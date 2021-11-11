76ers Close Homestand Versus Raptors

The 76ers (8-4) will close their three-game homestand Thursday, hosting the Toronto Raptors (6-6) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back after a pair of shorthanded, narrow defeats on Monday and Tuesday versus New York and Milwaukee.

Tuesday, In the absence of Joel Embiid, (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry (left foot contusion), Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols), and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols), the Sixers fought back from a 19-point deficit to take a fourth quarter lead, but ultimately fell just short.

Tyrese Maxey scored a season-high 31 points versus Milwaukee, plus five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Shake Milton added 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while Andre Drummond notched a 17-point, 20-rebound double-double.

Georges Niang scored a bench-high 21 points, plus two rebounds and two steals. He shot 5-for-7 from deep.

“Listen, everyone’s here to win,” Niang said postgame, addressing the team’s undermanned stretch. “We’re shorthanded. We know that. But that doesn’t mean we’re not capable of winning.”

Niang added that he’s loved getting acquainted with the fans in the building.

“This is a tough place to play, and that’s credit to our fans… I play off pure emotion. The crowd definitely gets me going. The crowd can sway the momentum of the game. The energy in this arena is unreal.”

The Sixers have won six of their last eight games, and currently hold the No. 4 spot in the East.

Harris has been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocols) for Thursday’s matchup. Curry (left foot contusion) remains questionable, while Embiid (health and safety protocols), Thybulle (health and safety protocols), Joe (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) all remain out.

Following Thursday’s meeting, the Sixers embark on a season-long six-game road trip, visiting the Indiana Pacers (4-8), Utah Jazz (9-3), Denver Nuggets (7-4), Portland Trail Blazers (5-7), Sacramento Kings (5-7), and Golden State Warriors (10-1).

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors (6-6) have dropped their last three in a row, most recently including the front half of their back-to-back Wednesday in Boston, falling, 104-88.

Scottie Barnes led the way for Toronto Wednesday, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Fred VanVleet added 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

OG Anunoby has led the Raptors in scoring this season thus far, averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic