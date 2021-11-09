76ers Host Milwaukee

The 76ers (8-3) are back in action for the sixth time in nine nights Tuesday, hosting the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers’ shorthanded six-game winning streak came to a close Monday, as the team fell, 103-96, to the Knicks.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols), and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols), the Sixers overcame a 19-point deficit to take a fourth quarter lead, but ultimately fell just short.

“I love the effort,” Doc Rivers said of his team postgame. I thought fatigue was an absolute factor tonight for us.

“Our will - we just hung in there. I thought the game could’ve gotten away from us in the first half and we didn’t.”

Despite Monday’s loss, the Sixers still sit atop the Eastern Conference.

Six 76ers finished in double-figures, led by Furkan Korkmaz’ 19 points (including five 3-pointers), three rebounds, and two assists.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Seth Curry recorded 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Georges Niang scored a bench-high 15 points.

Andre Drummond finished with a 14-point, 25-rebound double-double, with his 25 boards marking the most rebounds by any player this season in a single game.

Postgame, Drummond reflected on the Sixers’ collective mettle over their shorthanded stretch:

“We all like each other. I think with this team here, we found a way to gel regardless of who's available to play or not. We genuinely want to win and we all have one common goal, so it’s easy to play with anybody on this team.”

The Sixers continue to lead the NBA in offensive rating (114.2), field goal percentage (48.5% fg), and 3-point percentage (38.6% 3fg).

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bucks (4-6) have dropped five of their last six games, most recently falling to the Wizards, 101-94, Sunday in Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks Sunday, scoring a 29-point, 18-rebound double-double, plus five assists, three steals, and a block.

Antetokounmpo is leading Milwaukee in scoring (27.3 ppg), rebounds (11.1 rpg), assists (6.0 apg), steals (1.2 spg), and blocks (1.7 bpg).

As of Tuesday morning, Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols, Donte DiVencenzo (left ankle injury recovery), and Brook Lopez (back soreness) are all out for Tuesday’s contest.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic