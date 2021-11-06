76ers Seek Sixth Straight Victory in Chicago

Holding the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Friday evening, the 76ers (7-2) will look to keep a good thing going Saturday in Chicago.

The Sixers look to top the Bulls (6-2) for the second time in a four-day span, after winning the first meeting between the teams, 103-98 on Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The shorthanded Sixers capped a perfect back-to-back Thursday in Detroit, topping the Pistons, 109-98, marking their fifth consecutive victory, and tying the Raptors to hold the longest active winning streak in the league.

“This team - they’re close,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “They’re void of distractions so far, and they just play, and play hard.

“We just didn’t go away. Once we got the lead, we kept it.”

In the absence of Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Furkan Korkmaz (wrist soreness), and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols), the 76ers ran an eight-man rotation for the first time this season, and saw strong contributions across that group.

Seth Curry led the way with a team-high 23 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 4-for-8 from long range.

On his 21st birthday, Tyrese Maxey tied his season-high 20 points, plus recorded four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He played a career-high 45 minutes, and shot 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep.

Joel Embiid added 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Shake Milton - who started for the first time this season - tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Georges Niang scored a bench-high 14 points, nine of which came perfectly timed in the fourth period, and grabbed seven rebounds.

“That dude gives us so much grit, man,” Rivers said of Niang. “It’s just what this team needs… He’s a leader, he’s got some toughness. He came out and led.”

As of Friday evening, Korkmaz and Green are each questionable for Saturday’s contest, while Harris and Joe remain out. Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are also out.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls (6-2) will be well rested when they face the Sixers Saturday, as their most recent outing was the first between the Sixers and Bulls on Wednesday.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago in that meeting, finishing with 37 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and a steal, and shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 11-for-12 from the line.

Zach LaVine added 27 points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the matchup.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic