76ers Down Pistons for Fifth Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (7-2) defeated the Detroit Pistons (1-7), 109-98, on the road on Thursday night and are now winners of five straight games.

Thursday’s game concluded a home-road back-to-back for the Sixers, after beating Chicago at home on Wednesday.

The Sixers shot 49.4 percent (41-for-83) overall for the second consecutive night. They also went 12-for-32 (.375) from 3-point range and 15-for-22 (.682) from the free-throw line. Five of the eight Sixers who saw action secured at least seven rebounds, as the team finished with a 49-41 advantage on the glass. Forty-nine total rebounds and 15 offensive rebounds are both new season highs.

Detroit finished 35-for-87 (.402) from the field, 11-for-36 (.306) from 3-point range and 17-for-19 (.895) from the free-throw line in defeat. Jerami Grant netted a game-high 27 points (11-22 fg, 2-6 3fg, 3-3 ft) for the Pistons, while rookie Cade Cunningham posted a double-double with 18 points (4-17 fg, 1-7 3fg, 9-10 ft) and 10 rebounds.



.@sixers @JoelEmbiid collected his 3,000th career rebounds in his 268th game. The only 76er ever to reach the mark sooner was Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who grabbed his 3,000th board in his 253rd career contest. h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/kPdkWBRiru — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 5, 2021

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry: 23 points (9-14 fg, 4-8 3fg, 1-1 ft)

Tyrese Maxey: 20 points (8-12 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft), four assists, five rebounds

Joel Embiid: 19 points (6-15 fg, 7-8 ft), nine rebounds, three assists

Shake Milton: 16 points (7-13 fg, 2-5 3fg), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals

Georges Niang: 14 points (4-11 fg, 3-10 3fg, 3-4 ft), seven rebounds

Andre Drummond: Eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists

Paul Reed: Four points, nine rebounds

Matisse Thybulle: Five points, three blocks

@Sixers Social:



Big Niang Energy. @LaurenMRosen caught up with @GeorgesNiang20 after tonight's W. pic.twitter.com/LD72zDg5c1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 5, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers travel to Chicago to meet the Bulls again on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.