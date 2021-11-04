76ers vs. Pistons, Tyrese Maxey

76ers Down Pistons for Fifth Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Sixers Leave Detroit With 7-2 Record
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Nov 04, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (7-2) defeated the Detroit Pistons (1-7), 109-98, on the road on Thursday night and are now winners of five straight games.

Thursday’s game concluded a home-road back-to-back for the Sixers, after beating Chicago at home on Wednesday.

The Sixers shot 49.4 percent (41-for-83) overall for the second consecutive night. They also went 12-for-32 (.375) from 3-point range and 15-for-22 (.682) from the free-throw line. Five of the eight Sixers who saw action secured at least seven rebounds, as the team finished with a 49-41 advantage on the glass. Forty-nine total rebounds and 15 offensive rebounds are both new season highs.

Detroit finished 35-for-87 (.402) from the field, 11-for-36 (.306) from 3-point range and 17-for-19 (.895) from the free-throw line in defeat. Jerami Grant netted a game-high 27 points (11-22 fg, 2-6 3fg, 3-3 ft) for the Pistons, while rookie Cade Cunningham posted a double-double with 18 points (4-17 fg, 1-7 3fg, 9-10 ft) and 10 rebounds.


Key Contributors:

  • Seth Curry: 23 points (9-14 fg, 4-8 3fg, 1-1 ft)

  • Tyrese Maxey: 20 points (8-12 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-2 ft), four assists, five rebounds

  • Joel Embiid: 19 points (6-15 fg, 7-8 ft), nine rebounds, three assists

  • Shake Milton: 16 points (7-13 fg, 2-5 3fg), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals

  • Georges Niang: 14 points (4-11 fg, 3-10 3fg, 3-4 ft), seven rebounds

  • Andre Drummond: Eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists

  • Paul Reed: Four points, nine rebounds

  • Matisse Thybulle: Five points, three blocks

Up Next:

The 76ers travel to Chicago to meet the Bulls again on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

